Cele mai importante nominalizări la gala premiilor Grammy

Jazzmanul afro-american Jon Batiste, megastarul canadian Justin Bieber, cântăreţele Billie Eilish şi Olivia Rodrigo domină nominalizările la premiile Grammy, recompensele din industria muzicală americană care vor fi decernate, duminică, în Las Vegas.

Din motive nespecificate, superstarul rap Drake le-a cerut organizatorilor să retragă cele două nominalizări ale sale de la Grammy Awards (cel mai bun album rap şi cea mai bună interpretare rap), ceea ce a fost acceptat, conform news.ro.

Bateristul Taylor Hawkins va fi omagiat în cadrul galei Grammy. El a murit sâmbătă, 26 martie, la Bogota.

Nominalizările la principalele categorii pentru cea de-a 64-a ediţie a Grammy Awards:

Albumul anului: „We Are” - Jon Batiste, „Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, „Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” - Justin Bieber, „Planet Her (Deluxe)” - Doja Cat, „Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish, „Back Of My Mind” - H.E.R., „Montero” - Lil Nas X, „Sour” - Olivia Rodrigo, „Evermore” - Taylor Swift, „Donda” - Kanye West

Înregistrarea anului: „I Still Have Faith In You” - ABBA, „Freedom” - Jon Batiste, „I Get A Kick Out Of You”- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, „Peaches” - Justin Bieber cu Daniel Caesar & Giveon, „Right On Time” - Brandi Carlile, „Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat cu SZA, „Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish, „Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X, „drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo, „Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic

Cântecul anului: „Bad Habits” - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, „A Beautiful Noise” - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, „drivers license” - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, „Fight For You” - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, „Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, „Kiss Me More” - Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe & David Sprecher, „Leave The Door Open” - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, „Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, „Peaches” - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha 'Fury' King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, „Right On Time” - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

Revelaţia anului: Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie

Cel mai bun videoclip: „Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC, „Freedom” - Jon Batiste, „I Get A Kick Out Of You” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, „Peaches” - Justin Bieber avec Daniel Caesar & Giveon, „Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish, „Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X, „Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo

Cel mai bun album rap: „The Off-Season” - J. Cole, „King's Disease II” - Nas, „Call Me If You Get Lost” - Tyler, The Creator, „Donda” - Kanye West

Cea mai bună interpretare rap: „Family Ties” - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar, „Up” - Cardi B, „m y . l i f e” - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray, „Thot S***” - Megan Thee Stallion

Cel mai bun album rock: „Power Up” - AC/DC, „Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A” - Black Pumas, „No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” - Chris Cornell, „Medicine At Midnight” - Foo Fighters, „McCartney III” - Paul McCartney

Cel mai bun album pop: „Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” - Justin Bieber, „Planet Her (Deluxe)” - Doja Cat, „Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish, „Positions” - Ariana Grande, „Sour” - Olivia Rodrigo

Cel mai bun album cu muzica lumii: „Mohabbat” - Arooj Aftab, „Do Yourself” - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy, „Pa Pa Pa” - Femi Kuti, „Blewu” - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo, „Essence” - WizKid Featuring Tems