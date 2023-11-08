 
     
Central bank keeps key rate at 7 pct per annum

Agerpres
BNR

Central bank keeps key rate at 7 pct per annum

The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Wednesday to keep the benchmark interest rate in place at 7 pct, the central bank said in a release.

Also, the monetary authority decided to keep the lending facility interest rate (Lombard) at 8 pct per annum, while maintaining the deposit facility rate at 6 pct per annum, and leaving the minimum reserve requirement ratios on both RON- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions unchanged.

The monetary policy interest rate has stayed unchanged since January 2023, when the BNR Board decided to raise it from 6.75 pct to 7 pct per annum.

AGERPRES

