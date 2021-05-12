Central bank maintains key interest rate at 1.25% per year

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has decided, on Wednesday's meeting, to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at the level of 1.25% per year and the current levels of the minimum required reserve ratios for liabilities in national currency RON and foreign currency of credit institutions.

"The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania, reunited in today's sitting, May 12, 2021, has decided the following: to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at the level of 1.25% per year; to maintain the interest rate for the deposit facility at 0.75% per year and the interest rate linked to the crediting facility (Lombard) at 1.75% per year; to maintain the current levels of the minimum mandatory reserve ratios for the liabilities in RON and foreign currency of the credit institutions," according to a press release sent by BNR to AGERPRES.

The monetary policy interest rate is kept at 1.25% per year since January this year, when the BNR Board of Directors decided to reduce the interest rate from 1.50% per year to 1.25% per year.