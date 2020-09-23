Central bank: Non-government loans inch up 0.9 pct this August

The balance of non-government loans granted by credit institutions were by 0.9% higher in August 2020 compared to July 2020 (similar evolution in real terms), to the level of 274.493 billion lei, informs the National Bank of Romania (BNR) through a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

RON-denominated loans, with a share of 68.4% in the total non-governmental credit, increased by 1.2%, whereas foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON, with a share of 31.6% in the total non-government credit, increased by 0.1% (expressed in EUR, the indicator decreased by 0.1%).

Compared to the same period of 2019, non-government credit increased by 3.7% (1% in real terms), on account of the 6.3 pct advance of the RON-denominated component (3.6% in real terms) and of the 1.5 pct decline in the foreign currency-denominated component expressed in RON (expressed in EUR, the forex component was 3.8% less).

The credit to the general government increased in August 2020 by 1.9% compared to July 2020, to 135.982 billion lei. Compared to August 2019, it increased by 29.7% (26.4% in real terms).

Broad money (M3) as of end-August 2020 amounted to 452.793 billion lei, up 1.5% (both in nominal and real terms) compared to July 2020, and compared to August 2019 it increased by 14.3% (11.3% in real terms).