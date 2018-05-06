Central Bank raises key rate to 2.5 pct per annum

The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) has decided to raise the benchmark interest rate to 2.5 pct from 2.25 pct per annum beginning 8 May, a release by the central bank sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.

The key rate has been unchanged since February 2018, when it was raised to 2.25 pct per annum.The monetary authority also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 1.5 pct per annum from 1.25 pct per annum, and to put up the lending facility rate to 3.5 pct per annum from 3.25 pct per annum.The minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions stay unchanged at the current level