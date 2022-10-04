Certified Romanian agri-food products to be promoted in Belgium

This week, the Romanian Embassy in Belgium will promote certified Romanian agri-food products in an event with guests who will be able to taste fish, milk, meat, pastry products, plum jam, honey, wine, potatoes, informs a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), told Agerpres.

Between October 3-5, 2022, a delegation led by the Secretary of State Aurel Simion will be in Belgium for a working visit organized with the support of the Romanian Embassy in order to implement one of the themes contained in the bilateral collaboration document, namely potato culture and the promotion of production and processing.

"Potato cultivation is an area of interest for the Belgian side, and for the experience exchange, the Romanian delegation will include, alongside experts from the MADR, researchers and women farmers who work in this field. The Belgian institutes will present their research results on solutions for a sustainable potato crop, the early and late warning pest system, intelligent conservation methods of potatoes," the cited source emphasizes.

The Secretary of State's program includes meetings at the level of federal and regional authorities on topics of interest regarding the agri-food sector.

"On the occasion of the Romanian delegation's visit, the Embassy of Romania will promote certified Romanian agri-food products in an event with guests who will be able to taste fish, milk, meat, pastry products, plum jam, honey, wine, potatoes," the release further shows.