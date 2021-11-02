CFR Cluj leads in Liga I in football ranking, after 14th round

CFR Cluj leads in Liga I football ranking, after the 14th round, the matches of which took place from Friday to Monday.
Results:
AFC Botosani - FC Farul Constanta 0-2 (0-1)
Universitatea Craiova - CS Mioveni 5-2 (3-2)
FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Voluntari 1-0 (0-0)
CS Gaz Metan Medias - FC Academica Clinceni 1-1 (0-0)
ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - FC Dinamo Bucharest 4-2 (2-1)
FC FCSB - FC Arges 2-1 (0-0)
AFC UTA Arad - AFC Chindia Targoviste 0-2 (0-0)
FC Rapid Bucharest - FC U Craiova 0-0
Ranking
place team M V T D GS-GR P
1 CFR Cluj 14 12 0 2 20-8 36
2 Universitatea Craiova 14 9 1 4 28-12 28
3 FCSB 13 8 3 2 25-12 27
4 FC Botosani 14 6 6 2 13-11 24
5 FC Voluntari 14 8 0 6 17-16 24
6 Rapid 14 6 5 3 16-10 23
7 UTA 14 6 5 3 15-10 23
8 Farul 13 6 3 4 17-8 21
9 FC Arges 14 6 3 5 13-9 21
10 Chindia Targoviste 14 4 5 5 10-9 17
11 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 14 2 7 5 14-16 13
12 FC U Craiova 1948 14 3 4 7 10-14 13
13 Gaz Metan Medias 14 3 3 8 11-18 12
14 CS Mioveni 14 3 3 8 9-22 12
15 Dinamo 14 2 2 10 12-33 8
16 Academica Clinceni 14 0 4 10 10-32 4
Legend: M - matches, V - victories, T - ties, D - defeats, GS - goals scored, GR - goals received, P - points.