CFR Cluj leads in Liga I in football ranking, after 14th round

CFR Cluj leads in Liga I football ranking, after the 14th round, the matches of which took place from Friday to Monday.

Results:

AFC Botosani - FC Farul Constanta 0-2 (0-1)

Universitatea Craiova - CS Mioveni 5-2 (3-2)

FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Voluntari 1-0 (0-0)

CS Gaz Metan Medias - FC Academica Clinceni 1-1 (0-0)

ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - FC Dinamo Bucharest 4-2 (2-1)

FC FCSB - FC Arges 2-1 (0-0)

AFC UTA Arad - AFC Chindia Targoviste 0-2 (0-0)

FC Rapid Bucharest - FC U Craiova 0-0

Ranking

place team M V T D GS-GR P

1 CFR Cluj 14 12 0 2 20-8 36

2 Universitatea Craiova 14 9 1 4 28-12 28

3 FCSB 13 8 3 2 25-12 27

4 FC Botosani 14 6 6 2 13-11 24

5 FC Voluntari 14 8 0 6 17-16 24

6 Rapid 14 6 5 3 16-10 23

7 UTA 14 6 5 3 15-10 23

8 Farul 13 6 3 4 17-8 21

9 FC Arges 14 6 3 5 13-9 21

10 Chindia Targoviste 14 4 5 5 10-9 17

11 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 14 2 7 5 14-16 13

12 FC U Craiova 1948 14 3 4 7 10-14 13

13 Gaz Metan Medias 14 3 3 8 11-18 12

14 CS Mioveni 14 3 3 8 9-22 12

15 Dinamo 14 2 2 10 12-33 8

16 Academica Clinceni 14 0 4 10 10-32 4

Legend: M - matches, V - victories, T - ties, D - defeats, GS - goals scored, GR - goals received, P - points.