Ciolacu: PNL to open markets for electoral purposes right before elections

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu accuses the current Government of opening "markets for electoral purposes, right before the elections" and criticizes the gesture of the head of state Klaus Iohannis who announced the decision.

"The PNL [National Liberal Party] will open the markets for electoral purposes right before the elections. As they did with the schools. And with the restaurants. They open them in contempt only to close them again! Iohannis forgets deliberately that Orban challenged (after almost 20 days !!!) the law voted in Parliament by which we reopened the markets safely. A sinister gesture only to be able to direct play in bad taste with Iohannis saying that he did not have the law to promulgate, although he received it as early as November 12. If it is made by PSD, it is not good, if it is made by PNL - it is wonderful! It is a cynical gesture characteristic of the liberals, a great mockery for those who froze weeks in the cold for Iohannis to make embarrassing gestures in the campaign. I am sure that the Romanians have understood this and they will not swallow such electoral misery anymore! (...)," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the number of new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections had dropped significantly lately and announced that markets would be reopened by the end of this week.