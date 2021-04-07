Ciolacu: PSD will table a simple motion against Labor Minister

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that social democrat lawmakers will table a simple motion against Labor Minister Raluca Turcan, saying she does not know what laws she voted on a year ago.

"Raluca Turcan never misses a day to embarrass herself! Today she told us how she would make a draft law that will provide support for the families of doctors who died of coronavirus. It's clear! Mrs. Turcan has no idea what laws she voted on. Yes, Mrs. Turcan, exactly one year ago, in April, you voted for the PSD law by which the families of doctors who lost the fight against the virus should receive a survivor's pension equal to 75% of the salary of the respective medical employee. Instead of embarrassing yourself through conferences, you'd better apply the law already voted and promulgated, Mrs. Turcan," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that a year had already passed since the law was voted on, but it had not been applied, agerpres.ro confirms.