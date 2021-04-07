 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu: PSD will table a simple motion against Labor Minister

Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei
Marcel Ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that social democrat lawmakers will table a simple motion against Labor Minister Raluca Turcan, saying she does not know what laws she voted on a year ago.

"Raluca Turcan never misses a day to embarrass herself! Today she told us how she would make a draft law that will provide support for the families of doctors who died of coronavirus. It's clear! Mrs. Turcan has no idea what laws she voted on. Yes, Mrs. Turcan, exactly one year ago, in April, you voted for the PSD law by which the families of doctors who lost the fight against the virus should receive a survivor's pension equal to 75% of the salary of the respective medical employee. Instead of embarrassing yourself through conferences, you'd better apply the law already voted and promulgated, Mrs. Turcan," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that a year had already passed since the law was voted on, but it had not been applied, agerpres.ro confirms.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.