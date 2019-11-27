Ciolacu:PSD mustn't remain isolated,communication alternatives with Pro Romania, UDMR, PMP, ALDE, unions possible

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) mustn't remain isolated, said, on Wednesday, the interim chair of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, mentioning that there are "communication alternatives" with Pro Romania, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the group of minorities and with trade unions.

"The Executive Committee meeting saw no talk of an alliance with Pro Romania especially, instead there was a request of the Bucharest organization and the Districts' organizations to have the freedom to start discussions for eventual alliances for the local elections. Furthermore, many colleagues in the counties drew the attention to an obvious thing, that the PSD mustn't remain isolated," said Ciolacu, at the Parliament, when asked if he has in view an alliance with Pro Romania.He added that he will discuss with Pro Romania, UDMR, PMP, ALDE, and the group of national minorities."There is an alternative for communication with Pro Romania, as there is a communication alternative with the UDMR, with the minorities' group, with the PMP, with ALDE and all the formations represented in Parliament, and with the trade unions as well," said Ciolacu.Ciolacu mentioned that the decisions regarding eventual alliances will be taken after the party's congress."After the congress, such alliances must be made in a larger forum, this does not mean that I will not have meetings with all the political leaders from all parliamentary and non-parliamentary groups," Ciolacu added.