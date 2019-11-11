Ciolos-Barna: USR PLUS Alliance endorses Iohannis in second round of elections

The Save Romania Union-PLUS Alliance will endorse Klaus Iohannis in the second round of elections, co-chairs of the two parties Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna have announced on Monday.

"I believe there is no surprise that our support goes to Klaus Iohannis. I hope we get the chance, in the next period, to strengthen this support, to have a discussion with Mr. Iohannis in order to make sure that the political project that he endorses is aligned with our objectives and we can give this signal of ability to collaborate between the project that Iohannis endorses and the one we endorse," PLUS chairman Dacian Ciolos told a news conference.In his turn, USR leader Dan Barna said that he would recommend his supporters to endorse Klaus Iohannis."As you know, in Romania's Parliament, the USR and, over the past year, the USR PLUS Alliance have been the most active and dynamic disputers of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and the PSD politics. It's out of the question to ever give Mrs. Dancila a vote or support. The response is an obvious one. I will recommend my supporters to endorse Klaus Iohannis," Barna stated.