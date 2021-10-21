Ciolos: We can't support minority Gov't, there is possibility to build majority

The chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dacian Ciolos, stated on Thursday that the MPs of these political formation cannot support a minority government, as long as there is the possibility to build a majority "around a reform programme."

"We are able to start discussions immediately, around a governing programme, with clear objectives, in order to pull the country from the pandemic crisis, from the energy crisis and in order to start implementing the PNRR as quickly as possible. But this implies honesty and clarity from the other partners, if they desire to go in this direction or no. We await the consultations with the President to see what the proposals of the other parties are and what the decision of the President is. USR is ready to sit and discuss with solutions on the table," said Ciolos before attending the consultations with President Iohannis in view of designating a new Prime Minister, agerpres reports.

Asked if USR will vote in Parliament a minority government, Ciolos said: "From our point of view, there is need for a government with full powers, with majority in Parliament, able to make the important decisions in the coming period. A minority government cannot do this."He explained that a minority government, if it passes Parliament, "means it has the votes to pass, but not to make decisions with a majority in Parliament.""They are two different things. It's one thing to have an investiture vote and it's another to apply your governing programme. We cannot support a minority government as long as there is the possibility to build a majority around a reform programme," added Ciolos.The USR chair confirmed that he will request the President restore the coalition between the National Liberal Party (PNL), USR, and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).