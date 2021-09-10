Citu on Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to give the PM: A not serious proposal

Prime Minister Florin Citu described as "not serious" Dacian Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to nominate the future candidate for prime minister.

"Honestly, s not serious proposal. The National Liberal Party is the largest right-wing party in Romania, it will be the largest political party in Romania, you can't impose a prime minister ... If the negotiations go in this direction, I already consider them not serious and they do not make any sense", Citu declared on Friday in Galati.

USR PLUS co-chair Dacian Ciolos had stated that the party he represents will not return to power if it does not have the guarantee that it can carry out reforms and proposes that, within a new coalition with PNL and UDMR, USR PLUS should give the prime minister, arguing that "there is power to be divided", the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, so that "there can be a balance of power".