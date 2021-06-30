Citu: PNL elections are about party chairman, not about PM position

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that it is the party chairman who is being elected in National Liberal Party (PNL) internal elections, not the person who will hold the position of PM.

"The PNL elections, from what I saw in its statute, are about the chairman of PNL. They are also about the deputy chairpersons and the entire executive leadership. I haven't seen anywhere (...) written anything about the position of PM or other positions that are in the Romanian Parliament or anywhere else," Citu told private broadcaster Digi 24.

Asked if he feels supported by president Klaus Iohannis, who said that the PM is not established through the party vote, but from a vote in Parliament, Citu replied: "He supports me in this statement".

President Klaus Iohannis was asked on Tuesday whether the PNL chairman should also be PM or the PM should be the chairman of PNL.

"I believe the way it is now is very good, because that is how the coalition decided, through vote, and the PM is not established through a party vote, but through a vote in Parliament, which has happened," Iohannis replied.

PNL leader Ludovic Orban previously declared that the person who is elected chairman of PNL should be the PM.