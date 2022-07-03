Ciuca: 'Challenge is bringing perspective of finishing Romania's monitoring process through MCV closer'

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday, on the occasion of Justice Day, in which he says that talks with the deputy chairwoman of the European Commission for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, which were also aimed at Romania's registered progress in implementing recommendations from the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV), encourages continuing actions which the authorities are doing in order to reform the justice system.

"Marked each year with the first Sunday of July, Justice Day highlights the role of the justice act, of court partners and all law enforcement in consolidating the rule of law. Recent discussions with the chairwoman of the European Commission for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, which were also focused on the progress registered by Romania in implementing recommendations within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, encourages us to continue our actions that are doing for reforming the justice system. The challenge is bringing the perspective of finishing the process of monitoring Romania through MCV and we are proving that Romanian justice works 100% on the European Union's principles of justice," Ciuca said, Agerpres.ro informs.

He specified that justice "in the service of the citizen" and a modern, efficient, accessible, and quality system, adapted to the needs of society and business environment represents objectives in which he believes and which the government team took upon itself through the governing program.

"We now have the possibility to support it, including through projects that will receive financing from the EU budget, through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR)," the PM added.

Nicolae Ciuca highlighted that respect towards the law, truth, defending rights and legitimate interests of the citizen, being impartial, integrity and independence of the court and all those that are in the service of the law are "values which need to prevail in a justice system adapted to transformations which occurred in Romanian society for the past three decades".

"Happy anniversary to Romanian Justice and all those who are in this field!," the Prime Minister said.