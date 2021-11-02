Ciuca: Reality behind PNL BEx decision on submission of prime minister-designate resignation

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday that the decision to submit his resignation was made by the National Liberal Party (PNL) Executive Bureau based on "mathematical reality", after failing to "crystallize" a political solution to support a minority government.

"As I said last week, on Saturday, we started from the reality in all the steps we took. The mathematical reality is the one we all know and I hoped that through the demarches I carried out to be able to crystallize a political solution so that we can get the agreement for a minority government in parliament. There were two decisions of the two political parties that unanimously announced that they would not vote for the minority government, which we discussed this [Monday - ed.n.] evening in the Executive Bureau and the latter decided the withdrawal of the mandate, which is why I will submit my resignation," Ciuca stated.

He added that he is convinced that all activities of political parties should be based on dialogue.

"I once more call for responsibility so that a consolidated majority formula can be found so that we can have a government," Ciuca stressed.

"Making mandate flexible meant another mandate, and as such, tonight, at the level of the Executive Bureau, it was decided that I should step down and move on to make the negotiations flexible for the one who will be nominated as prime minister," Ciuca said, specifying that the president is the one who appoints a new prime minister.

He said he had informed President Iohannis of his intention to step down.

The PNL Executive Bureau decided, on Monday evening, that Nicolae Ciuca should submit his resignation as prime minister-designate and make the negotiating mandate more flexible, announced the Liberals' leader, Florin Citu.