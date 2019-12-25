 
     
Claudita Selavardeanu - released from ANRP vice president office; under DNA criminal prosecution

DNA

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban released Claudita Selavardeanu from the office of National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP) vice president, against whom the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) initiated a criminal prosecution procedure, as she is said to have allowed the access of some persons to information which was not intended to be made public. 

According to a PM decision published in the Official Journal on Tuesday, Claudita Selavardeanu from the office of National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP) vice president, in rank of undersecretary of state. 

Five days ago, DNA prosecutors initiated a criminal prosecution procedure against her, in a case in which she is indicted for having allowed the access of some persons to confidential information.

