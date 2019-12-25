Claudita Selavardeanu - released from ANRP vice president office; under DNA criminal prosecution

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban released Claudita Selavardeanu from the office of National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP) vice president, against whom the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) initiated a criminal prosecution procedure, as she is said to have allowed the access of some persons to information which was not intended to be made public.

