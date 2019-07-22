Cluj: Over 230,000 participants at Electric Castle

About 230,000 people participated in the 7th edition of the Electric Castle festival, which took place July 17-22.

"Monday, July 22, 12:00 hrs, is the official closing time of the 7th edition of Electric Castle. The last evening on the domain of Banffy Castle has once again confirmed that beyond the fame of the artists invited or the organizers' logistical efforts, the public remains the true superstar of this festival. (...) With the help of the 231,000 participants present in the 5 days of the edition, Electric Castle will continue to reach the thoughts of millions of people on all continents. Over 250 artists who have performed in shows on the ten festival venues will be, at least for a while, the top streamed artists of the Electric Castle community's playlists. Perhaps the biggest gain is the discovery of young Romanian artists deserving full support for their talent, and the organizers hope that the platform that has been offered to them during the 5 days of the festival will give them a career boost," a press release sent by the organizers on Monday shows.

Electric Castle is already selling tickets for next year's edition.

"The organizers have some intense weeks ahead of them, in which hundreds of people will continue to work so that the domain of the Banffy Castle remains impeccable. For the rest of the year, the castle will continue its rehabilitation plans, something made possible through contributions from the festival as well as through donations made directly by the participants in the selective recycling campaign. The sums raised after this campaign will be announced in the coming days. EC # 8 is already one day closer. The organizers are putting up for sale starting today [Monday] the first passes for the 2020 edition, details can be found from 16:00 hrs on the official site of the festival," the press release further mentions.