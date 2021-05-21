CNCAV: Approx. 200 vaccination centres exceeded the daily average of 96 vaccinated people/flow in past 14 days

The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities Regarding the Vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday published the vaccination centres that exceeded the daily average of 96 vaccinated people per flow in the past 14 days, the first ranked among which was the Craiova Polyvalent Hall centre, with 240 immunised people.

On the second and third places are the vaccination centres from the Voluntary Service for Emergency Situations Bistrita, Bistrita-Nasaud County, with an average of 218 people per flow and, respectively, the centre established at the Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Dr. Carol Davila"- an average of 213 people per flow, agerpres.ro confirms.

Approximately 200 vaccination centres have exceeded the daily average of 96 vaccinated persons per flow in the past 14 days.

"Many thanks to the staff of all vaccination centres for the superhuman effort so far, as well as to all those involved in the vaccination process against COVID-19! Only together can we overcome the pandemic that changed our way of life and only together we can return to normal," the same source said.