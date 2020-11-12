 
     
CNSU: Maximum 400 attendance allowed at Triumphal Arch National Day ceremony

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
parada 1 decembrie arcul de triumf

Through the decision adopted today on the extension of the state of alert in Romania, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) proposes a maximum attendance of 400 at the official ceremonies dedicated to the National Day which will be organized in the Bucharest Triumphal Arch Square, and a maximum of 100 participants at the ceremonies held in county seats, no public, and the observance of the following set of measures:

* mask wearing by all participants, so as to cover the nose and mouth;

* mandatory hand sanitizing for everyone who enters the delimited space where the ceremony takes place;

* maintaining the physical distance of at least 1 meter between the participants and ensuring an area of at least 4 sqm/person, where possible, as well as the delimitation of the perimeter by visible signs;

* the implementation of collective and individual hygiene rules to prevent contamination and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus;

* visual triage and the mandatory hand disinfection for all the persons who enter the space where the ceremony takes place;

* The duration of the ceremony shall be of one hour at the most.

