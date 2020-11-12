CNSU: Maximum 400 attendance allowed at Triumphal Arch National Day ceremony

Through the decision adopted today on the extension of the state of alert in Romania, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) proposes a maximum attendance of 400 at the official ceremonies dedicated to the National Day which will be organized in the Bucharest Triumphal Arch Square, and a maximum of 100 participants at the ceremonies held in county seats, no public, and the observance of the following set of measures:

* mask wearing by all participants, so as to cover the nose and mouth;

* mandatory hand sanitizing for everyone who enters the delimited space where the ceremony takes place;

* maintaining the physical distance of at least 1 meter between the participants and ensuring an area of at least 4 sqm/person, where possible, as well as the delimitation of the perimeter by visible signs;

* the implementation of collective and individual hygiene rules to prevent contamination and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus;

* visual triage and the mandatory hand disinfection for all the persons who enter the space where the ceremony takes place;

* The duration of the ceremony shall be of one hour at the most.