Code Orange advisory of heavy snowfall in seven northern counties, half of country in grip of winter weather

The National Meteorological Administration has issued a new Code Orange advisory for blizzards and snow build-up, effective throughout Thursday for the north-eastern counties of Botosani, Suceava, Neamt, Iasi and the mountain areas of the counties of Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud and Mures.

These regions will further experience snow blizzard that will affect visibility and increase the already existing snow layer. The wind will gust at speeds of 55 - 65 km/h. More than 20 litres of snow per square metre will be dumped in certain spots.

A Code Yellow advisory for snowfall, increased wind speeds and rain is also in effect until Friday at noon in the north and center of Moldova, Maramures, Transylvania and in the north of Crisana. On Thursday, the wind will temporarily gust up to 40 - 60 km/h, blowing up the snow. On limited areas, some 10 - 15 litres of precipitation per square metre will accumulate.

Black ice is expected in the north-east of Moldova and in spots in the other regions.

Southern Oltenia is also expected to temporarily see high winds. AGERPRES