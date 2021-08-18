Code Yellow of storms and heavy rainfalls in 22 counties, including Bucharest, until Thursday morning

The capital and 22 counties in the central, southern and eastern regions of the country will be under a Code Yellow of storms and rain on Wednesday, which warning will remain valid until Thursday morning.

According to the National Meteorological Authority (ANM), between August 18, 10.00 am - August 19, 10.00 am, in Muntenia, Dobrogea, locally in Moldova, Oltenia, Transylvania and in the mountains there will be periods with high atmospheric instability and frequent electrical discharges, heavy rainfalls and in some places storms and hail.

In short time intervals or by accumulation, the quantities of water will exceed 25 - 40 litres/sq m and even 50 - 60 litres/sq m.The counties entirely under a Code Yellow are: Harghita, Bacau, Vaslui, Sibiu, Brasov, Covasna, Vrancea, Galati, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Buzau, Braila, Tulcea, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Calarasi, Ialomita and Constanta. The Neamt County is the only to be only in part hit by heavy rainfalls, storms and hail.Meteorologists warn that such phenomena will be reported in small areas in the rest of the territory too.