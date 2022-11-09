Companies from Republic of Moldova seek business partners in Maramures county

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova will organize a meeting with potential partners in agriculture, in the area of steel work constructions, in IT or tourism, Oana Dulf, the person in charge with communication at the Maramures Chamber of Commerce and Industry, informed on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Next week, the Chamber shall initiate Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings in order to promote on the Maramures county market several companies from Ungheni from various economic branches, namely to identify potential business partners for them. (...) This economic mission addresses to the representatives of the business environment of Maramures county who carry out their activity in agriculture (e.g. companies from Ungheni are interested in exporting to Romania food and fodder wheat, corn export, vegetable export - onions, carrots, beetroot, Chinese cabbage; animal and poultry farms, grain importers, producers and traders of mineral fertilizers; vegetables importers and traders); steal work (manufacturers of construction materials, gates, fences, polystyrene foam boards); IT (SOFT development services, logistics and transport, telecommunications, geoinformatics and maps, assisting businesses in the digitization process); tourism. Moreover, another company present at next week's economic mission will present the investment opportunities in the Ungheni-Business free economic area to the interested companies of Maramures," Oana Dulf said.

The B2B meetings shall be carried out on 18 November, between 10:00hrs and 12:00hrs, at the "George Marcas" Training and Marketing Center of the Maramures Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Among the objectives of the Maramures Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the expansion of existing business partnerships, which is why, along with this economic mission, the Chamber will sign a cooperation agreement with the Ungheni Branch of Moldova's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.