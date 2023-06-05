Companies in Botosani county invited to attend Ukraine-Romania-Republic of Moldova Trilateral Business Forum in Chernivtsi.

Businessmen from Botosani are invited by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) to participate in the Ukraine-Romania-Republic of Moldova Trilateral Business Forum, organized between 6 and 7 June 2023, in Chernivtsi, according to a CCI press release, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the Ukraine-Romania-Republic of Moldova Trilateral Business Forum aims to strengthen economic relations between companies of the three countries. Within the forum presentations are scheduled of the participating companies and tours of enterprises from the Chernivtsi Region.

"The forum will be attended by representatives of public and governmental institutions, representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, non-governmental organizations and business representatives from the three countries, making it one of the most important economic events in the region in recent years," the release mentions.

The organizers of the event are the Chernivtsi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, the Chernivtsi Regional Council and the Chernivtsi City Hall.