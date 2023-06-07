Conference of Chiefs of Defense from Central Europe, in Bucharest

The head of the European Command of the United States of America (USEUCOM), General Christopher G. Cavoli, and the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, will be the hosts of the Conference of Chiefs of Defense from Central Europe, on June 8 and 9, at the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) and the Senate of Romania.

The meeting will be attended by the Chiefs of Defense from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary, accompanied by senior non-commissioned officers and USEUCOM representatives. Also, nine military leaders of the National Guard structures from the United States of America will take part, MApN states in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The event includes themes regarding security challenges and aims to intensify military cooperation relations to ensure stability in the region.

In the program of June 9 at the Palace of the Parliament, the commander of the United States Army Command in Europe and the chief of the Defense Staff will give press statements, starting at 1:15 p.m.