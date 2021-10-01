 
     
Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital Manager: There were legal approvals, all defects were remedied

The manager of the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, Stela Halichidis, declared on Friday that the medical unit had all the legal approvals, and the defects previously detected by ISU were remedied, agerpres reports.

"All the defects were fixed, everything worked according to the law. There were the necessary legal approvals, everything worked, but a misfortune happened. We will see from what. (...) All the documents are in order, all the found defects were fixed. There was nothing wrong. (...) The network was checked, it was not oversized. There was nothing extra besides the medical equipment, which has a maintenance contract," said the hospital manager.

Asked if the personnel were in the ICU ward where the fire broke out, she said that all the personnel were present.

Nine patients died on Friday in the fire that broke out at the ICU COVID ward of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations announced.

