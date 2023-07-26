Constitutional Court postpones discussion on Supreme Court's notification on special pensions

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has postponed to August 2 the discussion on the notification from the High Court of Cassation and Justice (the Supreme Court) regarding the amendments made in Parliament to the Law on Special Pensions.

The meeting to debate the law on the accumulation of pension with salary was also postponed to September 21.

On June 29, the High Court of Cassation and Justice notified the Constitutional Court on the Law for the modification and addition of some normative acts in the area of service pensions, but also in relation to the normative act on the increase in the retirement age.

The draft refers to special pensions of magistrates, military, diplomats, parliament officials, staff of the Court of Accounts, aeronautics.

The bill aims at calculating service pensions based on seniority in speciality, reducing the calculation percentage in relation to the income earned and aligning the minimum contribution period to that applied in the public pension system.

According to the law, prosecutors and judges will be able to retire until 2028 under the same conditions as before, that is irrespective of age, if they have 25 years of seniority and receiving a pension in the amount of 80% of the gross salary and bonuses of the last month of activity. Military pensioners will also benefit from the same retirement conditions provided for by the laws in force in the next five years. At the same time, pensions above 4,000 lei net will be taxed 15%. AGERPRES