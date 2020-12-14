Consultations at Cotroceni/Simion: We decide to propose Calin Georgescu as PM

The co-chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, declared on Monday that he came to the meeting at Cotroceni with President Klaus Iohannis with a proposal of the prime minister - Calin Georgescu.

"The AUR proposal for the post of prime minister, seeing that the parties in the first, second and third places did not come with convincing names, we decided to propose to the country a name of prime minister, Mr. Calin Georgescu. I would like to address PSD [Social Democratic Party] voters, if they are satisfied with the proposal made by PSD and make a comparison between Alexandru Rafila, the one who agreed with our lockdown in homes and the abusive measures against our elders, to compare Alexandru Rafila with Calin Georgescu," Simion specified.

He added that what recommends Calin Georgescu for this position are his international experience and the three elements that AUR requires from the leaders of Romania - "to be patriotic, loving people, to be honest, with integrity and to be good professionals."