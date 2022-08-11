Contract regarding electricity commercial trade between Romania and Republic of Moldova, signed

The contract which will allow for allocating capacity for electricity commercial exchange on the interconnection line between Romania and the Republic of Moldova was signed on Thursday and the first electricity transactions between the two countries are estimated for the month of October, this year.

"Through the collaboration supported by the two Transport and System Operators for a common agreement which will result in allocating interconnection capacity, there will be a dynamic flow of electricity transactions between participants in the Romanian energy market, as well as the one in the Republic of Moldova," according to a press release sent by Transelectrica.

The quoted source mentions that electricity trade with the Republic of Moldova will begin right after the process is finished, which involves aligning technical details and commercial aspects.

"The successful achievement of commercializing electricity on the interconnection between Romania and the Republic of Moldova represents a commitment of support between the two Transport and System operators, as well as contributing to the development and functioning of the energy market at a European level," the press release specifies.

On March 16, 2022, the energy systems from Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova were successfully synchronized with the European energy system.

