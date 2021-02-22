Cooked food and beverage market goes down, in Romania, by 29% in 2020 (Hospitality Culture Institute)

The annual total value of the cooked food and beverage market has gone up to 10.32 billion RON in 2020, in five of the largest cities in the country, namely Bucharest, Timisoara, Iasi, Cluj and Brasov, dropping by 29% as opposed to 2019, according to a study done by the National Foodservice Research, made by Hospitality Culture Institute, as reported by AGERPRES.

The specialty research shows that 47% of the cooked food market is currently generated by food delivery, used by 9 of the 10 respondents from Bucharest and the largest cities in the country.

Also, almost two thirds (63%) of those that have ordered food at least once in the past 6 months have ordered for home in most cases, while only 17% ordered while at work.

The Hospitality Culture Institute data highlights the fact that for the next six months there will not be any projections regarding a drop in orders through the delivery services.

Regarding the consumer behavior towards the preventive measures against COVID-19, as well as income estimates, 40% of the ones interviewed declared that the budget for eating out in the city has dropped in the last year.

At the level of the cities of Bucharest, Timisoara, Iasi, Cluj and Brasov, the total annual value of cooked food and beverages out of home (standard restaurants, fast-food, cafeterias, pubs and supermarkets) reached, in 2020, some 10.32 billion RON, with 29% under the value of what was recorded in the previous year, namely 14.1 billion RON.

The five cities represent 60% of the total market, which takes the hospitality industry to a value of 17 billion RON, in 2020, according to the quoted study.