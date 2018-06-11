COPAC President Ganescu, elected Vice-President of European Patient Forum

President of the Coalition of Patients' Organisations with Chronic Diseases of Romania (COPAC) Radu Ganescu was elected Vice-President of the European Patient Forum (EPF).

The elections carried out last week, a release of the COPAC informed, bringing to mind that Ganescu had previously held the Treasurer position of the European organisation for two successive mandates, as of 2014.For the first time in the history of this organisation, two Romanians hold positions in the EPF Board. Gabriela Tanasan was elected Treasurer of the EPF on behalf of the European Network for (ex)-Users and Survivors of Psychiatry.The EPF Board is also made up of President Marco Greco, Stanimir Hasurdjiev, Hilkka Karkkainen, Elisabeth Kasilingam, Marzena Nelken, Cor Oosterwijk and Michal Rataj."It's an honor for me and for the COPAC to be elected in such a position. Over the past years, the collaboration of the COPAC with organisations form other countries and with European networks has been increasingly tight. I hope that all the projects and collaboration at European level endorse the patients' access to better-quality treatments and medical care," Radu Ganescu states, as quoted in the release.The COPAC has been a member of the EFP since 2010. The European Patient Forum has 72 members, representing chronic diseases organisations at national and European level.