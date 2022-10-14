Coronation Centenary. Alba Iulia. 1922 exhibition to be opened at Peles National Museum

The Coronation Centenary. Alba Iulia. 1922 exhibition will be inaugurated, on Saturday, at the Peles National Museum in central Sinaia mountain resort, a press release sent by the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR), reads.

The exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the Coronation in central Alba Iulia was carried out in collaboration with prestigious institutions from the country, such as the MNIR (main partner), the King Ferdinand I National Military Museum, the National Archives of Romania and with the support of private collectors, Agerpres informs.

The symbolic pieces of the Coronation, designed by the painter Costin Petrescu, are brought together, for the first time, in the most important exhibition project dedicated to this event, the source says.

The National History Museum of Romania offered the gold crown of Queen Maria, made by the Parisian firm Falize, the scepter of King Ferdinand I, created by the House of Rene Boivin, also from Paris, and jubilee coins issued on the occasion of the event and the fifth anniversary of the Coronation of the first kings of Greater Romania (1928/29).

The King Ferdinand I National Military Museum offered for display the uniform of a general of the cavalry corps, which belonged to King Ferdinand I, and the cloaks of the rulers Vlad IV and Bogdan II, also created according to the project of the painter Costin Petrescu, for the historical procession that paraded in Bucharest on October 16, 1922.

The National Archives of Romania have made available the Daily Journal of Queen Maria, from the year 1922, the programmes of the Coronation Celebrations, as well as the eulogies addressed to the sovereigns of Greater Romania, the aforementioned press release says.

The exhibition will be opened at the Peles National Museum between October 15, 2022 and May 15, 2023 and will be accompanied by the Coronation Centenary. Alba Iulia. 1922 album, which contains exhaustive studies on this defining moment for Romanian history.

The studies are carried out by personalities of the academic and museum world: Ioan Aurel Pop, president of the Romanian Academy, Razvan Theodorescu, vice-president of the Romanian Academy, Nicolae St. Noica, director of the Library of the Romanian Academy, Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu, general director of the National History Museum of Romania, Cornel Ilie, deputy director of the National History Museum of Romania, Ioan Opris, Ion Giurca, Archimandrite Policarp Chitulescu, Carmen Tanasoiu, Mircea -Alexandru Hortopan, Corina Dumitrache.