 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ 1,297 patients in intensive care; persons admitted - 11,860

spitalmilitarsb.ro
terapie intensiva ATI

A number of 11,860 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals, of whom 1,297 in intensive care, informed, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

On Romanian territory, 42,782 persons confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 11,296 are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 66,638 persons are in home quarantine and 123 in institutional quarantine.

Policemen and gendarmes have applied, in the past 24 hours, 5,801 fines and warnings, worth a total of 1,066,790 RON, following infringements of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.