Coronavirus/ 1,297 patients in intensive care; persons admitted - 11,860

A number of 11,860 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals, of whom 1,297 in intensive care, informed, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

On Romanian territory, 42,782 persons confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 11,296 are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 66,638 persons are in home quarantine and 123 in institutional quarantine.

Policemen and gendarmes have applied, in the past 24 hours, 5,801 fines and warnings, worth a total of 1,066,790 RON, following infringements of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.