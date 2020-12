In the last 24 hours, the enforcement staff have applied 5,795 fines worth 904,580 RON, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, the competent structures of the Police found on Monday two offences for the crime of hampering disease control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.