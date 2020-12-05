Coronavirus/ 8,072 new cases recorded, 32,441 test in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 12,186

As many as 8,072 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 32,441 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

On the territory of Romania, 508,345 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed to date.As many as 399,207 people were declared cured.According to the GCS, 4,237,925 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 32,441 were carried out in the last 24 hours - 20,672 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,679 on request.Since the last information made by the GCS, the results of four tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and transmitted by Saturday.As many as 12,472 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,280 are in intensive care.A total of 134 people - 79 men and 55 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 12,186, the Strategic Communication Group informs.Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, three in the age category 40-49 years, 14 in the age category 50-59 years, 33 in the age category 60-69 years, 45 in the age category 70-79 years and 38 in the category over 80 years.According to the GCS, all deaths occurred in patients with previous medical record.In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement staff have applied a number of 5,708 fines worth 897,100 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.