With 1,473 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, Bucharest City marked the highest daily tally increase in Romania, followed by the counties of Cluj - 734, Constanta - 484, Arges - 446, Ilfov - 441, Prahova - 424, Iasi - 409 and Mures - 401, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

As many as 10,108 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 have been registered since the last report, following tests performed nationwide.