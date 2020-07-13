Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,177, Bucharest City - 3,856, three counties past 1,000-line

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are northeastern Suceava County - with 4,177 cases, Bucharest City - 3,856, and seven other counties - Arges, Brasov, Botosani, Galati, Vrancea, Neamt and Iasi - with more than 1,000 illnesses each.
Romania has a total of 32,948 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
*Alba - 496 cases
*Arad - 719
*Arges - 1,390
*Bacau - 757
*Bihor - 711
*Bistrita-Nasaud - 633
*Botosani - 1,076
*Brasov - 2,014
*Braila - 303
*Buzau - 824
*Caras-Severin - 128
*Calarasi - 209
*Cluj - 771
*Constanta - 542
*Covasna - 331
*Dambovita - 965
*Dolj - 391
*Galati - 1,269
*Giurgiu - 283
*Gorj - 429
*Harghita - 383
*Hunedoara - 711
*Ialomita - 537
*Iasi - 1,075
*Ilfov - 899
*Maramures - 237
*Mehedinti - 270
*Mures - 818
*Neamt - 1,004
*Olt - 385
*Prahova - 813
*Satu Mare - 82
*Salaj - 121
*Sibiu - 702
*Suceava - 4,177
*Teleorman - 191
*Timis - 607
*Tulcea - 205
*Vaslui - 232
*Valcea - 118
*Vrancea - 1,247
*Bucharest - 3,856.