Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,177, Bucharest City - 3,856, three counties past 1,000-line

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are northeastern Suceava County - with 4,177 cases, Bucharest City - 3,856, and seven other counties - Arges, Brasov, Botosani, Galati, Vrancea, Neamt and Iasi - with more than 1,000 illnesses each.

Romania has a total of 32,948 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

*Alba - 496 cases

*Arad - 719

*Arges - 1,390

*Bacau - 757

*Bihor - 711

*Bistrita-Nasaud - 633

*Botosani - 1,076

*Brasov - 2,014

*Braila - 303

*Buzau - 824

*Caras-Severin - 128

*Calarasi - 209

*Cluj - 771

*Constanta - 542

*Covasna - 331

*Dambovita - 965

*Dolj - 391

*Galati - 1,269

*Giurgiu - 283

*Gorj - 429

*Harghita - 383

*Hunedoara - 711

*Ialomita - 537

*Iasi - 1,075

*Ilfov - 899

*Maramures - 237

*Mehedinti - 270

*Mures - 818

*Neamt - 1,004

*Olt - 385

*Prahova - 813

*Satu Mare - 82

*Salaj - 121

*Sibiu - 702

*Suceava - 4,177

*Teleorman - 191

*Timis - 607

*Tulcea - 205

*Vaslui - 232

*Valcea - 118

*Vrancea - 1,247

*Bucharest - 3,856.