Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,218, Bucharest - 4,096, Brasov - 2,184; 7 counties past 1,000-line

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are Suceava County - with 4,218 cases, Bucharest City - 4,096, Brasov County - 2,184 and the counties of Arges, Botosani, Dambovita, Galati, Vrancea, Iasi and Neamt - with more than 1,000 illnesses each.

Romania has a total of 35,003 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

*Alba - 506 cases

*Arad - 743

*Arges - 1,653

*Bacau - 809

*Bihor - 718

*Bistrita-Nasaud - 660

*Botosani - 1,089

*Brasov - 2,184

*Braila - 336

*Buzau - 883

*Caras-Severin - 135

*Calarasi - 224

*Cluj - 820

*Constanta - 576

*Covasna - 342

*Dambovita - 1,053

*Dolj - 409

*Galati - 1,416

*Giurgiu - 313

*Gorj - 475

*Harghita - 403

*Hunedoara - 744

*Ialomita - 559

*Iasi - 1,108

*Ilfov - 948

*Maramures - 251

*Mehedinti - 303

*Mures - 838

*Neamt - 1,029

*Olt - 437

*Prahova - 920

*Satu Mare - 82

*Salaj - 124

*Sibiu - 730

*Suceava - 4,218

*Teleorman - 206

*Timis - 673

*Tulcea - 218

*Vaslui - 261

*Valcea - 191

*Vrancea - 1,283

*Bucharest - 4,096.