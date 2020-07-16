Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,218, Bucharest - 4,096, Brasov - 2,184; 7 counties past 1,000-line

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are Suceava County - with 4,218 cases, Bucharest City - 4,096, Brasov County - 2,184 and the counties of Arges, Botosani, Dambovita, Galati, Vrancea, Iasi and Neamt - with more than 1,000 illnesses each.
Romania has a total of 35,003 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
*Alba - 506 cases
*Arad - 743
*Arges - 1,653
*Bacau - 809
*Bihor - 718
*Bistrita-Nasaud - 660
*Botosani - 1,089
*Brasov - 2,184
*Braila - 336
*Buzau - 883
*Caras-Severin - 135
*Calarasi - 224
*Cluj - 820
*Constanta - 576
*Covasna - 342
*Dambovita - 1,053
*Dolj - 409
*Galati - 1,416
*Giurgiu - 313
*Gorj - 475
*Harghita - 403
*Hunedoara - 744
*Ialomita - 559
*Iasi - 1,108
*Ilfov - 948
*Maramures - 251
*Mehedinti - 303
*Mures - 838
*Neamt - 1,029
*Olt - 437
*Prahova - 920
*Satu Mare - 82
*Salaj - 124
*Sibiu - 730
*Suceava - 4,218
*Teleorman - 206
*Timis - 673
*Tulcea - 218
*Vaslui - 261
*Valcea - 191
*Vrancea - 1,283
*Bucharest - 4,096.