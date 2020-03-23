 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus death toll in Romania reaches 7

Salud 180
coronavirus test sange

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces the seventh death of a patient infected with the novel coronavirus, a 65-year-old man, admitted to the Bucharest University Hospital.

According to the source, the death was registered on Monday evening, the man having tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 21.

He required dialysis and he was a contact in the same room with another patient on dialysis, confirmed with COVID-19 on 20 March, who was transferred to the Victor Babes Infectious Disease Hospital, where he died.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.