Coronavirus/GCS: 1,044 patients in ICUs, 8,536 persons hospitalized

spitalmilitarsb.ro
terapie intensiva ATI

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 8,536 people infected with COVID-19 were admitted to specialized hospitals on Tuesday, of whom 1,044 are currently in intensive care, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 42,716 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 12,347 are in institutional isolation in Romania.

Also, 49,375 people are in quarantine at home, and 131 in institutional quarantine, according to GCS.

In the past 24 hours, there were recorded 3,905 calls to the single emergency number 112.

 

