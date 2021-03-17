Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,266 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 11,361

A number of 11,361 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,266 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 71,027 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 14,956 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 67,896 people are in quarantine at home, and 728 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 4,929 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 601 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.