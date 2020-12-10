 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: 1,288 patients in ICU; hospitalized people - 12,251

terapie intensiva ATI

A number of 12,251 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,288 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

In Romania, 42,757 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 11,637 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 89,673 people are in quarantine at home and 115 in institutionalized quarantine.

A total of 1,048 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting.

