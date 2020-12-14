Coronavirus/GCS: Capital - most new cases (556); Constanta and Ilfov counties next

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report are Bucharest - 556, and the counties of Constanta - 303, Ilfov - 193, Arges - 166 and Galati - 162, according to data the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) released on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

For 3 counties there are no reports, and in Caras-Severin county the number of cases has been rectified downwards.

In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes applied 6,775 contravention sanctions, in a total amount of 1,556,758 lei, as a result of violations of provisions of Law no. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.