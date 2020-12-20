 
     
Coronavirus / GCS: Capital, most new cases - 600; Cluj County - 300

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus compared to the previous report are Bucharest - 600 and Cluj County - 300, according to data the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) released on Sunday, as reported by AGERPRES.

More than 200 new cases were registered in Ilfov, Brasov and Galati.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Covasna - 1, Harghita - 8, Salaj - 14 and Gorj - 22.

In total, 3,350 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, since the previous report, following tests performed nationwide.

