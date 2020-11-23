Coronavirus/GCS: Infection rate increases in Capital City - 6.61; Sibiu and Ilfov - still over 8

Bucharest has a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 6.61 per thousand inhabitants, up from the previous day, when it was 6.13, while the counties of Sibiu and Ilfov still have an incidence rate of over 8 per thousand inhabitants, according to the report sent on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, the highest infection rate is recorded in the Sibiu County, of 8.64 per thousand inhabitants, in the last two weeks, slightly higher than the previous day, when the infection rate in this county was 8.62 per thousand inhabitants.

Ilfov County remains on the second place, with an incidence rate of 8.13, and on the third place is Brasov - 7.19, followed by Cluj - 7.09 per thousand inhabitants.

Bucharest records an incidence rate of 6.61 per thousand inhabitants, slightly up compared to Sunday, when it had a 6.13 infection rate.

A high infection rate is also recorded in the counties of Constanta - 6.82, Alba - 6.12, Arad - 5.87, Timis - 5.57, Bihor - 5.37.

The counties with a low incidence of infections per thousand inhabitants, in the last two weeks, are Gorj - 1.66, Olt - 1.86 and Harghita - 1.89.

None of the country's counties are in the green zone.

Bucharest - 1,307, Constanta - 417 and Brasov - 302 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report.