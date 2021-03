As many as 12,215 COVID-19 patients are being treated in health facilities, of whom 1,339 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

62,720 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 are in isolation at home, and 15,592 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 53,920 people are in quarantine at home and 115 are placed in institutional quarantine, the GCS said.