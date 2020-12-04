Coronavirus latest/Bucharest reports daily case tally of 987, sees Romania's highest total caseload at 70,807

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City - 986, Cluj County - 434, Constanta County - 431, Brasov County - 355, Timis County - 344, Iasi County - 340, and Ilfov County - 322, according to the daily report released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Bucharest City tops the list with most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection since the onset of the pandemic - 70,807, followed by the counties of Cluj - 23,008, Iasi - 21,179, Timis - 19,981, Brasov - 19,957, and Prahova - 19,911, GCS reports.