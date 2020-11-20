Coronavirus/ Number of Romanians abroad confirmed with novel coronavirus increases to 6,864

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increases to 6,864, and the number of deaths remains at 126, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, 1,935 Romanians were confirmed, up to now, to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Italy, 1,253 in Spain, 124 in France, 3,018 in Germany, 167 in the United Kingdom, 36 in Hungary, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 123 in Austria, 22 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 8 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 93 in Greece, 10 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine, 8 in the United Arab Emirates and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, the Republic of Congo, Qatar, Vatican, Portugal and Egypt.