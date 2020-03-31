 
     
Coronavirus update: 2,245 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania

As many as 2,245 people in Romania have so far been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), an official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

Since the previous report, 293 new cases of illness have been recorded.

Of the infected persons, 220 have been declared cured and discharged: 55 in Timisoara; 81 in Bucharest; 16 in Caras-Severin County; 7 in Dolj County; 10 in Prahova County; 11 in Constanta; 20 in Iasi County; 4 in Cluj County; 5 in Brasov County; 4 in Galati County; 2 in Bihor County; 1 in Braila County; 1 in Mures County; 1 in Neamt County; 1 in Alba County, and 1 in Arges County.

As many as 62 patients have been admitted for intensive care, of whom 36 are in a serious condition. The health of the other patients is good, stationary.

As many as 69 people diagnosed with the COVID 19 infection in Romania have died.

