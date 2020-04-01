Coronavirus update: 2,460 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania

As many as 2,460 people have been confirmed so far in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

Since the previous report by GCS a further 215 new cases of the illness have been recorded.Of the infected persons, 252 were declared recovered and discharged: 56 in Timis County; 84 in Bucharest; 21 in Caras-Severin County; 8 in Dolj County; 20 in Prahova County; 12 in Constanta County; 26 in Iasi County; 8 in Cluj County; 5 in Brasov County; 5 in Galati County; 2 in Bihor County; and one each in the counties of Braila, Mures, Neamt, Alba and Arges.As many as 57 patients are in intensive care, of whom 34 are in a serious condition. The health of the other patients is good, stationary.As many as 85 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Romania have died.